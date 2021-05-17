Ontario reports more than 2,100 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths

Ontario is reporting 2,170 new COVID-19 cases on Monday. The provincial total now stands at 511,486.

Monday’s case count is slightly lower than Sunday’s which saw 2,199 new infections. On Saturday, 2,584 were recorded and 2,362 on Friday. It is also the eighth day in a row cases are below 3,000.

According to Monday’s report, 566 cases were recorded in Toronto, 556 in Peel Region, 215 in York Region, 120 in Durham Region and 101 in Hamilton.

All other local public health units reported fewer than 100 new cases in the provincial report.

The death toll in the province has risen to 8,489 as four more deaths were recorded — the lowest number of daily deaths recorded since March.

Meanwhile, 477,128 Ontario residents were reported to have recovered from COVID-19, which is about 93 per cent of known cases. Resolved cases increased by 2,953 from the previous day.

There were more resolved cases than new cases on Monday.

Active cases in Ontario now stand at 25,869 — down from the previous day when it was at 26,656, and is down from May 10 when it was at 31,991. At the peak of the second wave coronavirus surge in January, active cases hit just above 30,000. In the third wave in April, active cases topped 43,000.

The seven-day average has now reached 2,352, which is down from yesterday at 2,430, and is down from last week at 3,017. A month ago, the seven-day average was around 4,300.

The government said 24,498 tests were processed in the last 24 hours, which is the lowest number of daily tests in several months. There is currently a backlog of 8,960 tests awaiting results. A total of 14,795,044 tests have been completed since the start of the pandemic.

Test positivity for Monday was 7.9 per cent. That figure is up from Sunday’s at 6.8 per cent, but is down from last week when it was 9.1 per cent.

Ontario reported 1,320 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 (up by 28 from the previous day) with 779 patients in intensive care units (down by six) and 536 patients in ICUs on a ventilator (down by 16). Overall, hospitalizations have been on the decline since the third wave peak in April.

As of 8 p.m. on Sunday, more than 7.1 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered. That marks an increase of 112,330 vaccines in the last day. There are 432,760 people fully vaccinated with two doses.

Variants of concern in Ontario

Officials have listed breakdown data for the new VOCs (variants of concern) detected so far in the province which consist of the B.1.1.7 (first detected in the United Kingdom), B.1.351 (first detected in South Africa), P.1 (first detected in Brazil), as well as mutations that have no determined lineage.

The B.1.1.7 VOC is currently the dominating known strain at 108,801 variant cases, which is up by 1,260 since the previous day, 679 B.1.351 variant cases which is up by two, and 2,021 P.1 variant cases which is up by 38.

Here is a breakdown of the total cases in Ontario by gender and age:

254,410 people are male — an increase of 1,080 cases.

253,023 people are female — an increase of 1,057 cases.

80,312 people are 19 and under — an increase of 434 cases.

190,662 people are 20 to 39 — an increase of 878 cases.

147,162 people are 40 to 59 — an increase of 598 cases.

68,899 people are 60 to 79 — an increase of 215 cases.

24,342 people are 80 and over — an increase of 42 cases.

The province notes that not all cases have a reported age or gender.

Here is a breakdown of the total deaths related to COVID-19 by age:

Deaths reported in ages 19 and under: 4

Deaths reported in ages 20 to 39: 63

Deaths reported in ages 40 to 59: 454 (+1)

Deaths reported in ages 60 to 79: 2,585 (+2)

Deaths reported in ages 80 and older: 5,382 (+1)

The province notes there may be a reporting delay for deaths and data corrections or updates can result in death records being removed.

Cases, deaths and outbreaks in Ontario long-term care homes

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 3,765 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario which is an unchanged since yesterday. Thirteen virus-related deaths in total have been reported among staff.

There are 34 current outbreaks in homes, which is down by two from the previous day.

The ministry also indicated there are currently 47 active cases among long-term care residents and 110 active cases among staff — down by nine and down by eight, respectively, in the last day.

