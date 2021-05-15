Stay-at-Home Order Extended

Ontario extends the current stay-at-home order — we’ve got the reason and reaction. The province also paused first doses of the AstraZeneca Vaccine this week — what does that mean for people who already got a dose? And Vaccine hesitancy — what can be done about it, do we need incentives for people to get the shot? Also, a crew member from the ill-fated Franklin expedition is identified 170 years after the doomed arctic exploration — the role Ontario researchers played in this revelation. All that and more on this week’s Focus Ontario.