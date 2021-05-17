Peterborough County OPP issue dangerous, impaired driving charges over weekend

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough County OPP laid dangerous and impaired driving charges over the weekend during patrols.

On Sunday around 10 a.m., offices responded to reports of a vehicle driving into oncoming traffic on Centre Line in Selwyn Township, requiring one driver to take evasive action.

Officers located the suspect vehicle and arrested the driver.

Mike Strutt, 53, of Peterborough was arrested and charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

He was released and will appear in court in Peterborough on June 24.

Impaired driving

On Saturday, one arrest was made during a Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere (RIDE) program conducted on The Parkway in Peterborough just after midnight.

Sadie Oegema, 32, of Peterborough was charged with impaired driving (blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus).

She was released and will appear in court in Peterborough on June 16.

Earlier Saturday, OPP located a vehicle that had entered a ditch on the Third Line in Selwyn Township. OPP say the uninjured driver was found to be under the influence of drugs.

John Selby, 43, of Selwyn Township, was arrested and charged with operation while impaired (alcohol and drugs), driving while under suspension, taking a motor vehicle without consent and breach of a probation order.

He was released and will appear in court in Peterborough on June 17.

Suspended driver

A second RIDE checkpoint arrest occurred around 12:30 a.m. Saturday along Sir Sanford Fleming Drive in Peterborough. The driver was found to be prohibited from operating a motor vehicle.

James Kempt, 31, of Peterborough was arrested and charged with operation while prohibited.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on June 23.