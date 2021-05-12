Man charged with drug-impaired driving following crash south of Peterborough: OPP

A man faces a drug-impaired driving charge following a crash south of Peterborough on Tuesday afternoon.
According to Peterborough County OPP, around 2:30 p.m., officers responded to a vehicle in a ditch on Galloway Road in Otonabee-South Monaghan Township, a few kilometres south of the hamlet of Stewart Hall (about 15 kilometres south of the city).
Police say officers determined the uninjured driver was under the influence of drugs.
Cody Steele, 31, of Otonabee-South Monaghan Township, was arrested and charged with operating a vehicle while impaired by alcohol and drugs.
He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on June 17.
