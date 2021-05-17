Winnipeg woman in her 90s hospitalized after brazen attempt at stealing her walker

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police are looking for a suspect who put a victim in her 90s in the hospital after a brazen daylight robbery attempt.

Police said the incident happened Saturday afternoon at Portage Avenue and Vaughn Street, when the senior was confronted by a woman who tried to steal her walker, which caused her to fall to the concrete.

Although the theft was unsuccessful and the suspect took off on foot, the victim was taken to hospital in unstable condition, although she was later upgraded to stable.

The police major crimes unit continues to investigate, and anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

Story continues below advertisement

1:44 Senior Isolation Senior Isolation – Nov 17, 2020