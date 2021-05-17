More crowds gather at English Bay Sunday night and at least 1 person arrested

Send this page to someone via email

The warm weather this past weekend brought many people down to Vancouver’s English Bay beach but police had to break up multiple parties and gatherings.

At least one person was arrested Sunday night, police said, and crowds did not disperse until around 10 p.m.

This follows two previous days of partying when the Vancouver police helicopter and marine unit were called out on Friday and Saturday nights to break up gatherings where people were partying alongside a DJ.

Vancouver Mayor Kennedy Stewart said Monday residents cannot be partaking in this behaviour or COVID case numbers are going to rise again.

“Ninety-five per cent of people are doing a great job, but just the folks that are inclined to get out there and resume normal activity just have to stop,” Stewart said.

1:47 Vancouver Police use new tactic to disperse scofflaw beach partiers Vancouver Police use new tactic to disperse scofflaw beach partiers

Binners are cleaning up on seemingly endless empties at English Bay in #Vancouver. That’s six plus large Glad bags full of cans and bottles and the evening isn’t over. Cans are crushed on site for easier transportation. @BC1 @GlobalBC @CKNW pic.twitter.com/XkNVz9TOKM — John Streit (@johnrstreit) May 17, 2021

Police said their officers had bottles thrown at them on Saturday night when they were trying to break up the gatherings.

Stewart said this behaviour is troubling.

“I feel very deeply worried about police when I hear that folks on the beach were throwing bottles at them,” he said. “I want to make sure that officers get home safely every night when they finish work and this is no way to act.”

“It’s 10 o’clock, the beach is closed.” @VancouverPD call in RCMP helicopter and @VPDMarineUnit to help clear massive crowd that had gathered at English Bay. Like on a fireworks night, spotlights were used to clear partiers. At least one arrest. @GlobalBC @BC1 @CKNW pic.twitter.com/YhrFu99U9N — John Streit (@johnrstreit) May 15, 2021