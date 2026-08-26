2 Air Canada employees arrested in RCMP drug probe at Montreal airport

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Two Air Canada employees have been arrested in connection with a drug trafficking probe at the Montreal–Trudeau International Airport.

RCMP said in a news release Wednesday that search warrants were being executed at two homes and a vehicle in the Greater Montreal area, as well as the employees’ work base in Dorval.

The two suspects hold various positions related to ground operations at Air Canada, the RCMP said. The airline is assisting in the probe.

The investigation began in May after the Canada Border Services Agency intercepted 62.5 kg of cocaine concealed in backpacks on a flight from Punta Cana. Officials also seized 56 kg of cannabis.

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The suspects “are alleged to have participated in a conspiracy to bring and move luggage through secure areas of the airport to facilitate the importation of cocaine and the exportation of cannabis,” RCMP said.

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“The two individuals arrested will be questioned and released pending further proceedings… Analysis of the evidence collected could lead to additional arrests and the laying of charges.”

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The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.