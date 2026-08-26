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Crime

2 Air Canada employees arrested in RCMP drug probe at Montreal airport

By Aaron D'Andrea Global News
Posted August 26, 2026 9:58 am
1 min read
Air Canada Montreal drug trafficking View image in full screen
Two suitcases containing 56 kilograms of cannabis were seized on July 10, according to police. The RCMP said two Air Canada employees have arrested in connection with a drug trafficking investigation at Montréal-Trudeau Airport. RCMP/photo
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Two Air Canada employees have been arrested in connection with a drug trafficking probe at the Montreal–Trudeau International Airport.

RCMP said in a news release Wednesday that search warrants were being executed at two homes and a vehicle in the Greater Montreal area, as well as the employees’ work base in Dorval.

The two suspects hold various positions related to ground operations at Air Canada, the RCMP said. The airline is assisting in the probe.

The investigation began in May after the Canada Border Services Agency intercepted 62.5 kg of cocaine concealed in backpacks on a flight from Punta Cana. Officials also seized 56 kg of cannabis.

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The suspects “are alleged to have participated in a conspiracy to bring and move luggage through secure areas of the airport to facilitate the importation of cocaine and the exportation of cannabis,” RCMP said.

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“The two individuals arrested will be questioned and released pending further proceedings… Analysis of the evidence collected could lead to additional arrests and the laying of charges.”

  • Air Canada Montreal drug trafficking

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

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