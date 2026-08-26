A 19-year-old woman killed in tractor trailer collision in Thunder Bay

A 19-year-old woman has died following an afternoon car crash with a tractor-trailer in Thunder Bay, Ontario.
Ontario Provincial Police say officers and paramedics responded to the crash between a passenger vehicle and tractor-trailer at Mapleward Road and Highway 11-17 around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.
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Officers say the woman from Thunder Bay was taken to hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
Police have not released the woman’s name or provided details about what led to the collision.
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A section of Highway 11-17 was closed for several hours for the investigation, but has since reopened.
Police are asking anyone who witnessed the crash or has dashcam footage from the area to contact them.
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