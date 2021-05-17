Menu

Crime

Collingwood OPP arrest 5 for drug, weapon offences in relation to Centre Wellington robbery

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted May 17, 2021 1:02 pm
Officers seized methamphetamine, fentanyl, a pistol and ammunition, and laid more than 30 charges for drug and weapon offences after they executed a search warrant. OPP

Collingwood OPP say they’ve arrested five individuals from the Collingwood and Greater Toronto areas for drug- and weapon-related offences in relation to a weekend armed robbery that took place in Centre Wellington, Ont.

On Saturday, officers arrested four individuals following an armed robbery that same day in Centre Wellington. That investigation led Collingwood OPP to execute a search warrant at a Second Street home in Collingwood.

Read more: Four arrested near Stayner following armed robbery in Centre Wellington, Ont.

After they executed the search warrant, officers seized methamphetamine, fentanyl, a pistol and ammunition, and laid more than 30 charges for drug and weapon offences.

Police say they charged Tyrese Alliman, 22, from Brampton, Joshua Jeremiah, 26, from Mississauga, Madelyn Leitch, 23, from Collingwood, Pablo Obregon, 26, from Vaughan and Deanne Thompson, 32, from Collingwood.

All the accused were held for a bail hearing on Monday in Barrie.

