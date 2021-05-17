Collingwood OPP arrest 5 for drug, weapon offences in relation to Centre Wellington robbery

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Collingwood OPP say they’ve arrested five individuals from the Collingwood and Greater Toronto areas for drug- and weapon-related offences in relation to a weekend armed robbery that took place in Centre Wellington, Ont.

On Saturday, officers arrested four individuals following an armed robbery that same day in Centre Wellington. That investigation led Collingwood OPP to execute a search warrant at a Second Street home in Collingwood.

After they executed the search warrant, officers seized methamphetamine, fentanyl, a pistol and ammunition, and laid more than 30 charges for drug and weapon offences.

Police say they charged Tyrese Alliman, 22, from Brampton, Joshua Jeremiah, 26, from Mississauga, Madelyn Leitch, 23, from Collingwood, Pablo Obregon, 26, from Vaughan and Deanne Thompson, 32, from Collingwood.

Story continues below advertisement

All the accused were held for a bail hearing on Monday in Barrie.

1:51 More than $400K in drugs seized in interprovincial crime bust More than $400K in drugs seized in interprovincial crime bust – Nov 5, 2020