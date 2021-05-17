Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Four arrested near Stayner following armed robbery in Centre Wellington, Ont.

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted May 17, 2021 11:51 am
At about 5 a.m. Saturday, police received a report of a robbery in which three suspects entered a home with a handgun and confronted the residents. View image in full screen
At about 5 a.m. Saturday, police received a report of a robbery in which three suspects entered a home with a handgun and confronted the residents. Twitter/OPP West

Four people were arrested and charged near Stayner, Ont., on Saturday following an armed robbery that took place at a home in Centre Wellington, Ont., that same day.

At about 5 a.m., police received a report of a robbery at a residence on Sideroad 15 near Wellington Road 19 in which three suspects entered a home with a handgun and confronted the residents.

Read more: Police investigate ‘serious’ 3-vehicle crash in Collingwood, Ont.

According to police, the suspects stole “household items,” including electronics, although no victims were injured as a result of the incident.

Story continues below advertisement

Later that same day, police arrested four suspects in a vehicle near Stayner and executed search warrants that police say led to the discovery of stolen property and weapons.

Trending Stories

A 16-year-old from Fergus, Ont., was subsequently charged with two counts of robbery with a weapon, three counts of pointing a firearm, one count of uttering threats to cause bodily harm or death and failure to comply with an undertaking.

Read more: Palmerston, Ont. man arrested in child sexual exploitation investigation: OPP

Jayden Brown, 22, from Burlington, Ont., was also charged with robbery with a weapon, pointing a firearm, disguise with intent, and failure to comply with an undertaking, while Christopher Stewart, 40, from Barrie, Ont., was charged with robbery with a weapon.

Jaymar Gayle, 27, from Mississauga, was charged with possession of property obtained by crime.

All of the accused were held for bail hearings in Guelph, Ont.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Wellington County tagwellington opp tagStayner tagCollingwood OPP tagBelwood Lake tagcentre wellington township tagStayner armed robbery tagCentre Wellington armed Robbery tagSideroad 15 Centre Wellington tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers