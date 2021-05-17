Four arrested near Stayner following armed robbery in Centre Wellington, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Four people were arrested and charged near Stayner, Ont., on Saturday following an armed robbery that took place at a home in Centre Wellington, Ont., that same day.

At about 5 a.m., police received a report of a robbery at a residence on Sideroad 15 near Wellington Road 19 in which three suspects entered a home with a handgun and confronted the residents.

According to police, the suspects stole “household items,” including electronics, although no victims were injured as a result of the incident.

*UPDATE* Several suspects have been taken into custody in relation to this robbery. They were arrested in the #Collingwood area. #WellingtonOPP will provide further details when they become available. The investigation is still very active. ^km https://t.co/fbV6gR0Qs0 — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) May 15, 2021

Later that same day, police arrested four suspects in a vehicle near Stayner and executed search warrants that police say led to the discovery of stolen property and weapons.

A 16-year-old from Fergus, Ont., was subsequently charged with two counts of robbery with a weapon, three counts of pointing a firearm, one count of uttering threats to cause bodily harm or death and failure to comply with an undertaking.

Jayden Brown, 22, from Burlington, Ont., was also charged with robbery with a weapon, pointing a firearm, disguise with intent, and failure to comply with an undertaking, while Christopher Stewart, 40, from Barrie, Ont., was charged with robbery with a weapon.

Jaymar Gayle, 27, from Mississauga, was charged with possession of property obtained by crime.

All of the accused were held for bail hearings in Guelph, Ont.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.