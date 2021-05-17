Quebec adds more than 550 new COVID-19 cases, 8 more deaths

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec is reporting 551 new cases and eight more deaths attributable to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis on Monday.

Authorities say two of those fatalities occurred in the past 24 hours, while the six other deaths took place last week.

The vaccination campaign saw another 73,467 shots administered, for more than 4.3 million to date. As of Monday, about 49 per cent of the population has received a first dose.

The province, which has opened appointments to all adults, is also expecting another 1.2 million doses of the vaccine to arrive by the end of this week.

READ MORE: COVID-19: Quebec premier hints at pandemic reopening plan

The number of pandemic-related hospitalizations dropped by seven to 501. This includes 116 patients in intensive care, a decrease of three.

Story continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, authorities say 21,925 tests were given Saturday. It is the latest day for which screening information is available.

Since the pandemic started, the province has recorded a total of 363,847 cases. Recoveries, meanwhile, stand at 345,794.

The health crisis has killed 11,042 Quebecers to date. The death toll remains the highest in Canada.

Drive-thru vaccinations underway

Montrealers are also rolling up their sleeves as the province’s first drive-thru mass vaccination site opened to the public Monday.

The clinic, located in the parking lot of the Trudeau International Airport, is expected to administered 360 doses on the first day before ramping up operations.

The initiative allows households to drive up together and get their vaccination at the same time.

By the end of the week, officials say the site will be able to carry out around 4,000 shots per day.

— With files from Global News’ Brayden Jagger Haines