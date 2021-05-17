Menu

News

Dive crews enter day 3 of search for Ottawa man, 24, missing in Hogs Back Falls rapids

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted May 17, 2021 9:57 am
Ottawa police have released this photo of 24-year-old Jesse Tessier, who went missing Saturday evening after accidentally falling into the rapids at Hogs Back Falls. View image in full screen
Ottawa police have released this photo of 24-year-old Jesse Tessier, who went missing Saturday evening after accidentally falling into the rapids at Hogs Back Falls. via Ottawa Police Service

Emergency services and diving crews resumed efforts Monday morning to locate 24-year-old Jesse Tessier, who went missing Saturday evening after accidentally falling into the rapids at Hogs Back Falls.

Tessier went missing shortly after 7 p.m. on May 15, according to police.

Ottawa police, fire crews and paramedics have since scoured the ground and waters in the area with help from Parks Canada, but said Sunday afternoon that “fast-moving water” in the area has hampered search efforts.

Police said they were working with water authorities to lessen the flow in the area to help with the search.

The Ottawa police marine, dive and trails unit was back out Monday morning to look for Tessier and are calling for the public’s help in locating the man.

He is 24 years old, approximately five feet six inches tall with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a black or grey T-shirt, grey jogging pants, and a backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to call Ottawa police at 613-236-1222 or directly contact the missing persons unit at 613-236-1222 ext. 2355, between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., daily.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477.

