Health

Alberta reports 1,140 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths on Sunday

By Slav Kornik Global News
Posted May 16, 2021 7:10 pm
Click to play video: 'Number of COVID-19 patients needing intensive care in Alberta has never been higher' Number of COVID-19 patients needing intensive care in Alberta has never been higher
WATCH ABOVE (May 14, 2021): The number of COVID-19 patients needing intensive care in Alberta has never been higher. Nicole Stillger has the details.

Alberta Health confirmed 1,140 new COVID-19 cases and three more deaths from the disease on Sunday.

The deaths were a man in his 80s in the Calgary zone with comorbidities and two men in their 70s in the Edmonton zone — one with comorbidities and the other with no known comorbidities.

Read more: Alberta leadership responsible for protests against COVID-19 public health orders: expert

On Sunday, Alberta identified 375 variant cases of COVID-19.

Alberta has 22,280 total active cases, 194,538 recoveries and 2,143 people have died as a result of the virus since the start of the pandemic.

As of Sunday, the Calgary zone has 10,515 active cases, the Edmonton zone has 5,035, the North zone has 3,309, the Central zone has 2,291 and the South zone has 1,101. There are 29 cases in unknown zones.

Read more: Alberta live music professionals can soon apply for new grants to help them through COVID-19 pandemic

The new cases came from 11,858 tests and the provincial positivity rate was 9.6 per cent, according to Alberta Health.

The province said 647 people are in hospital, with 186 of them in intensive care.

Read more: COVID-19 ICU rates in Alberta reach all-time high

As of May 15, Alberta Health said 2,189,999 vaccine doses had been administered, and 328,414 Albertans were fully immunized.

Click to play video: 'Hinshaw says it’s ‘very likely’ COVID-19 vaccine intervals will be shorter than 4 months' Hinshaw says it’s ‘very likely’ COVID-19 vaccine intervals will be shorter than 4 months
Hinshaw says it’s ‘very likely’ COVID-19 vaccine intervals will be shorter than 4 months – May 6, 2021
