Alberta reports 1,140 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths on Sunday

Alberta Health confirmed 1,140 new COVID-19 cases and three more deaths from the disease on Sunday.

The deaths were a man in his 80s in the Calgary zone with comorbidities and two men in their 70s in the Edmonton zone — one with comorbidities and the other with no known comorbidities.

On Sunday, Alberta identified 375 variant cases of COVID-19.

Alberta has 22,280 total active cases, 194,538 recoveries and 2,143 people have died as a result of the virus since the start of the pandemic.

As of Sunday, the Calgary zone has 10,515 active cases, the Edmonton zone has 5,035, the North zone has 3,309, the Central zone has 2,291 and the South zone has 1,101. There are 29 cases in unknown zones.

The new cases came from 11,858 tests and the provincial positivity rate was 9.6 per cent, according to Alberta Health.

The province said 647 people are in hospital, with 186 of them in intensive care.

We’ve made excellent progress over the last week with vaccinations. If you haven’t done so yet, I encourage you to schedule your vaccine appointment by visiting https://t.co/NwxWObBwt1 (3/3) — Dr. Deena Hinshaw (@CMOH_Alberta) May 16, 2021

As of May 15, Alberta Health said 2,189,999 vaccine doses had been administered, and 328,414 Albertans were fully immunized.

