4 and 11-year-old in critical condition after Vaughan crash: police

York Regional Police say three people were injured, including two children, after a single-vehicle crash in Vaughan on Sunday.
Police said the incident happened on Athabasca Drive, south of Dufferin Street and Kirby Road.
A police spokesperson said a vehicle left the road and struck three pedestrians, including a 4-year-old boy and 11-year-old girl. Both children were reported to have critical injuries.
The third victim — a man — suffered minor injuries. Police said he was a neighbour and is not related to the children.
A male teen has since been arrested and charged, the spokesperson said.
Police are asking any witnesses to come forward.
