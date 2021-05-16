4 and 11-year-old in critical condition after Vaughan crash: police

Send this page to someone via email

York Regional Police say three people were injured, including two children, after a single-vehicle crash in Vaughan on Sunday.

Police said the incident happened on Athabasca Drive, south of Dufferin Street and Kirby Road.

A police spokesperson said a vehicle left the road and struck three pedestrians, including a 4-year-old boy and 11-year-old girl. Both children were reported to have critical injuries.

The third victim — a man — suffered minor injuries. Police said he was a neighbour and is not related to the children.

A male teen has since been arrested and charged, the spokesperson said.

Police are asking any witnesses to come forward.

VAUGHAN COLLISION – a single vehicle went off the road on Athabaskan Dr and struck 3 people. Two children ages 11 and 4 are in hospital in critical condition. 1 adult male neighbour has minor injuries. The male teen driver has been arrested. Witnesses asked to come forward. — York Regional Police (@YRP) May 16, 2021