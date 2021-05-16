Menu

Canada

4 and 11-year-old in critical condition after Vaughan crash: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted May 16, 2021 4:15 pm
Police said a vehicle left the road and struck the three victims. View image in full screen
Police said a vehicle left the road and struck the three victims. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

York Regional Police say three people were injured, including two children, after a single-vehicle crash in Vaughan on Sunday.

Police said the incident happened on Athabasca Drive, south of Dufferin Street and Kirby Road.

A police spokesperson said a vehicle left the road and struck three pedestrians, including a 4-year-old boy and 11-year-old girl. Both children were reported to have critical injuries.

The third victim — a man — suffered minor injuries. Police said he was a neighbour and is not related to the children.

A male teen has since been arrested and charged, the spokesperson said.

Police are asking any witnesses to come forward.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
