Alberta reports 1,195 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths on Saturday

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta Health confirmed 1,195 new COVID-19 cases and three more deaths from the disease on Saturday.

Three men died: one in his 40s in the Calgary zone without comorbidities, one in his 70s in the Calgary zone with comorbidities and one in his 80s in the North zone with comorbidities.

On Saturday, Alberta identified 386 variant cases of COVID-19.

Alberta has 22,993 total active cases, 192,688 recoveries and 2,140 deaths.

As of Saturday, the Calgary zone has 10,908 active cases, the Edmonton zone has 5,140, the North zone has 3,382, the Central zone has 2,398 and the South zone has 1,152. There are 13 cases in unknown zones.

Story continues below advertisement

The new cases came from 12,926 tests, meaning a provincial positivity rate of 9.6 per cent, according to Alberta Health.

The province said 686 people are in hospital, with 178 of them in intensive care.

As of May 14, Alberta Health said 2,144,280 vaccine doses had been administered, and 327,063 Albertans are fully immunized.