Canada

Pro-Palestinian, Israel demonstrators meet in front of Manitoba legislative building

By Will Reimer Global News
Posted May 15, 2021 5:53 pm
Pro-Palestinian and pro-Israel demonstrators met in front of Manitoba's legislative building Saturday afternoon. View image in full screen
Pro-Palestinian and pro-Israel demonstrators met in front of Manitoba's legislative building Saturday afternoon. Matt Purchase / Global News

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators waving flags and honking car horns took to the front of Manitoba’s legislative building Saturday afternoon.

Traffic was congested throughout the area for several hours and police were on hand to separate groups of people after demonstrators in support of Israel arrived as well.

A Winnipeg Police Service spokesperson said there was a “sizable” police presence to keep the peace, and there had been “confrontations, but no actual violence.”

A line of Winnipeg police officers stand in between groups of pro-Israel and pro-Palestinian demonstrators Saturday afternoon. View image in full screen
A line of Winnipeg police officers stand in between groups of pro-Israel and pro-Palestinian demonstrators Saturday afternoon. Matt Purchase / Global News

Read more: Israeli military says it bombed home of top Hamas leader as violence in Gaza continues

No one was arrested.

A Global News reporter at the scene saw people yelling and waving offensive hand gestures at each other, while others rallied the crowds with bullhorns.

International efforts to reach a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas are ongoing, as the region sees some of the most intense conflict in years.

Click to play video: 'What’s behind the latest violence between Israelis and Palestinians?' What’s behind the latest violence between Israelis and Palestinians?
What’s behind the latest violence between Israelis and Palestinians?
Manitoba tagwinnipeg tagIsrael tagPalestine tagRally tagDemonstration tagManitoba Legislative Building tag

