Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Man wanted for Calgary 2nd-degree murder turns himself in

By Kaylen Small Global News
Posted May 15, 2021 3:37 pm
Christopher Douglas Mathers. View image in full screen
Christopher Douglas Mathers. Calgary Police Service

A man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for the second-degree murder of Calgarian Russell David Younker has turned himself in, police said Saturday.

Read more: Canada-wide warrant issued for man wanted in deadly Calgary stabbing

On Monday, May 11, the Calgary Police Service issued a warrant for Christopher Douglas Mathers, 34. When police tried finding Mathers, they learned he had moved out of his home and “potentially left Calgary.”

On Thursday, May 14, Mathers turned himself in at the Salmon Arm RCMP detachment. He was arrested for the murder of Younker, who was fatally stabbed on April 15.

Russell David Younker, 49, has been identified as the victim of a deadly stabbing in downtown Calgary on April 15, 2021. View image in full screen
Russell David Younker, 49, has been identified as the victim of a deadly stabbing in downtown Calgary on April 15, 2021. Obtained by Global News

Police previously said an “altercation” occurred between two people on the west side of 11 Street S.W., at the CTrain tracks near the Kerby Centre. Younker, 49, was stabbed and later died in hospital, police said.

Story continues below advertisement

CPS believe the victim and the accused knew each other, and the altercation was a follow-up to a previous incident between the two.

Read more: Man stabbed in downtown Calgary remembered by friends as search for killer continues

CPS said Mathers will be transported to Calgary next week.

Related News
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Calgary Police tagCalgary Homicide tagCalgary Stabbing tagCalgary Murder tagRussell David Younker tagRussell David Younker murder tagChristopher Douglas Mathers tagRussell David Younker death tagChristopher Douglas Mathers charges tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers