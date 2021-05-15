Man wanted for Calgary 2nd-degree murder turns himself in

Send this page to someone via email

A man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for the second-degree murder of Calgarian Russell David Younker has turned himself in, police said Saturday.

On Monday, May 11, the Calgary Police Service issued a warrant for Christopher Douglas Mathers, 34. When police tried finding Mathers, they learned he had moved out of his home and “potentially left Calgary.”

On Thursday, May 14, Mathers turned himself in at the Salmon Arm RCMP detachment. He was arrested for the murder of Younker, who was fatally stabbed on April 15.

View image in full screen Russell David Younker, 49, has been identified as the victim of a deadly stabbing in downtown Calgary on April 15, 2021. Obtained by Global News

Police previously said an “altercation” occurred between two people on the west side of 11 Street S.W., at the CTrain tracks near the Kerby Centre. Younker, 49, was stabbed and later died in hospital, police said.

CPS believe the victim and the accused knew each other, and the altercation was a follow-up to a previous incident between the two.

CPS said Mathers will be transported to Calgary next week.

