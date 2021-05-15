New Brunswick reports 7 new cases of COVID-19 as province sets new vaccination record

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick reported seven new cases of COVID-19 Saturday, which includes two travel-related cases currently outside the province.

In a release, the province said there are two new cases in Zone 2, the Saint John region, involving one person in their 40s and another in their 50s. One is travel-related and the other is a close contact of a previously confirmed case.

There are four new cases in Zone 3, the Fredericton region. They involve two people aged 19 and under and two people in their 50s. Three of them are contacts of a previously confirmed case and the other is an out-of-province travel case.

And there is one new case in Zone 6, the Bathurst region. That case is an individual in their 50s and it is an out-of-province travel case.

The province conducted 1,704 tests on Friday. There have also been 10 new recoveries bringing the active case count to 113.

Eleven patients are hospitalized, seven of whom are in New Brunswick, including two in an intensive care unit. Four patients are hospitalized out of province.

The province also announced that more than 45 per cent of the population over the age of 12 have now received at least one dose of the COVID-19. On Friday, 11,535 doses were administered, setting a new single-day vaccination record.

New exposure notification

Saturday’s release also included a potential public exposure to COVID-19 at the following location and date in Zone 2:

Circle K, 309 River Valley Dr., Grand Bay-Westfield, between 11:30 p.m. on Friday, May 7, and 1 a.m. on Saturday, May 8.

“Public Health follows a standard process when addressing instances where the public may have been exposed to a case of COVID-19. In cases where record-keeping can identify anyone who may have been exposed, officials contact these individuals directly and do not issue a separate announcement,” it said.

“In cases where officials cannot be certain of exactly who may have been exposed to the virus in a given location, Public Health issues an announcement to alert those who could have been affected and provides instructions.”

Anyone who has been to a public exposure site is asked to self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms for 14 days after the potential exposure. Even if they have no symptoms, people are strongly encouraged to get tested. Anyone who visited an exposure site is also asked to avoid visiting settings with vulnerable populations like nursing homes, correctional facilities and shelters for the next 14 days.

If symptoms develop, people should isolate immediately and book a test.