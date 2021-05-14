Mail delivery to West Kelowna community mailboxes temporarily halted because of ‘dog poop’

Send this page to someone via email

Residents of a West Kelowna neighbourhood were up in arms after Canada Post stopped delivery to their rural community mailboxes on Thursday.

The reason: Bags of dog feces being left on the ground near the mailboxes.

One resident says it was a pretty crappy situation.

“It’s not like there’s (feces) smeared all over the mailboxes where she has to touch it,” Monica Walker told Global News.

A note posted to one of the community mailboxes said:

“Mail delivery has been suspended to this community mailbox as someone continues to leave bags of dog poop on the ground at this location. Delivery will resume once this new trend stops at this location.

“Please keep your community mailbox site clean and clear of any health and safety hazards.”

Walker is mad, stating, “not to give us our mail because of this is absolutely ridiculous.”

She continued, saying “if you’re not going to deliver our mail, then just put on the note it will be dropped off at either London Drugs or Shoppers (Drug Mart). You’re penalizing us, that live here, for something that we don’t know who is leaving the dog poop.”

Walker says the Broadview Road area, where the mailboxes are located, is a popular place for people to walk their dogs because of a nearby trail.

There also was a small, black waste bin beside the mailboxes. The bin held junk mail, with the bags of dog poo thrown in front of it.

“I’ve lived here for nine years and I know all my neighbours,” said Walker, “and I can’t see one of my neighbours dropping tied-up bags of poo.”

Global News reached out to Canada Post, which, in an email, said regular service has resumed.

“Unfortunately, this location is close to a path that sees many dog walkers pass by and use the waste bin to throw out their dog waste, and it doesn’t always make it into the container,” said Canada Post.

“This has been resolved today and regular mail delivery has resumed.”