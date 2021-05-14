SHA loosening restrictions for continuing care family presence, visitation in Regina

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan Health Authority is making changes to its family presence, visitation regulations in Regina’s continuing care units and long-term care homes.

As of May 17, Regina’s continuing care units and long-term care homes that meet eligibility will move from Level 3 to Compassionate Care and Level 90.

SHA said the changes come thanks to a significant decrease in COVID-19 cases in Regina which it credits to “vaccine efficacy, strong outbreak management practices, screening procedures, and infection prevention and control protocols.”

Compassionate Care is defined as such:

This means that each resident can designate two essential family/support persons for quality of life or care needs unmet. One person can be present at a time indoors.

For end-of-life situations, more than two people can be designated and two people can be present at a time.

Level 90 is defined as:

For homes with at least 90 per cent of residents who have received their full vaccination for three weeks (Level 90), there is no limit on the number of designated visitors; up to two visitors may visit indoors and up to four outdoors.

Fully vaccinated residents may leave on a day pass without quarantine upon return. A resident who cannot be vaccinated may visit with individuals who have received two doses of vaccine at least three weeks prior.

Global News has reached out to SHA to ask if the two or four visitors must be from the same household and will update the story when comment is received.

SHA reminds authorized family members and support people they must undergo health screening before entering the facility or home including temperature checks and questionnaires.

“The family member or support person will be required to perform hand hygiene (handwashing and/or use of hand sanitizer) when entering and leaving the facility or home and when entering and leaving the patient’s or resident’s room,” SHA said in its press release Friday.

“Family members and support people will be required to wear a medical-grade mask while inside the facility or home and potentially additional personal protective equipment if required.”

It said visitors will not be permitted to wait in waiting rooms or any other common areas. Further information can be found here.