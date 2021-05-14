Quebec invests additional $13.2 million to fight conjugal violence

Send this page to someone via email

The province wants to strengthen its response to domestic violence emergencies.

On Friday, Quebec’s three ministers responsible for justice, women and housing announced $13.2 million dollars to help.

The money will be put into two different projects. In one, $9.1 million will go towards creating more intervention units across the province

These units are made of front-line workers and other community organizations who work together to help women escape dangerous situations.

“The rapid intervention cells that are already in place show results, it’s why we want to add more throughout Quebec. It’s an efficacious approach that has proven itself and deserves we ensure its continuity,” said Isabelle Charest, Quebec’s minister responsible for women.

“Thanks to this new investment, the safety net for victims of conjugal violence will be strengthened.”

The rest of the money will go towards subsidizing second stage housing.

The province will also build 236 new housing units, of which 23 new ones were confirmed Friday morning.

The announcement was made in Quebec City. It’s the 4th investment the province makes to fight conjugal violence in three weeks, totaling nearly $223 million.

The government is responding to a wave of deaths in suspected cases of domestic violence, which has sparked concern and protests across Quebec: 10 women have died in just four months.

Public security minister Geneviève Guilbault invited women who are in a situation of domestic violence or men who feel like they are at risk of committing an offence to seek help.

“Don’t ever hesitate to leave a [violent] environment,” Guilbault said. “Resources are available more than ever.”

Next June, Charest’s office will make an announcement regarding how organizations can apply for the funding.

