COVID-19: 57 new cases, 1 additional death confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka

Send this page to someone via email

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed 57 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death in the region on Friday, bringing the total local number up to 11,280, including 239 deaths.

Local public health also reported 42 new cases of a coronavirus variant on Friday, bringing the total up to 4,057, 657 of which are active.

Fifteen of Friday’s new cases are in Barrie, while nine are in New Tecumseth, eight are in Orillia and five are in Innisfil.

The rest of the new cases are in Adjala-Tosorontio, Bracebridge, Bradford, Clearview, Essa, Muskoka Lakes, Oro-Medonte, Penetanguishene, Ramara and Springwater.

Eleven of the new cases are a result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case, while seven are community-acquired, one is outbreak-related and the rest are under investigation.

Story continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, 38.2 per cent of the region’s population has received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 3.5 per cent has received both necessary doses.

Of the region’s total 11,280 coronavirus cases, 85 per cent — or 9,592 — have recovered, while 33 people are currently in hospital.

On Friday, Ontario reported 2,362 new COVID-19 cases bringing the provincial total up to 504,533, including 8,431 deaths.