Health

COVID-19: 57 new cases, 1 additional death confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted May 14, 2021 4:53 pm
Click to play video: 'Premier Doug Ford renews calls for tougher border controls' Premier Doug Ford renews calls for tougher border controls
WATCH: Ontario stay-at-home order has been extended by two weeks until at least June 2. Bad news for businesses and for those who want to expand their outdoor activities as the weather steadily improves. But in making the announcement, Premier Doug Ford kept pointing a finger of blame in Ottawa's direction. Travis Dhanraj reports.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed 57 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death in the region on Friday, bringing the total local number up to 11,280, including 239 deaths.

Local public health also reported 42 new cases of a coronavirus variant on Friday, bringing the total up to 4,057, 657 of which are active.

Read more: Barrie Transit COVID-19 outbreak declared over

Fifteen of Friday’s new cases are in Barrie, while nine are in New Tecumseth, eight are in Orillia and five are in Innisfil.

The rest of the new cases are in Adjala-Tosorontio, Bracebridge, Bradford, Clearview, Essa, Muskoka Lakes, Oro-Medonte, Penetanguishene, Ramara and Springwater.

Eleven of the new cases are a result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case, while seven are community-acquired, one is outbreak-related and the rest are under investigation.

Meanwhile, 38.2 per cent of the region’s population has received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 3.5 per cent has received both necessary doses.

Read more: Ontario reports more than 2,300 new COVID-19 cases, 26 deaths

Of the region’s total 11,280 coronavirus cases, 85 per cent — or 9,592 — have recovered, while 33 people are currently in hospital.

On Friday, Ontario reported 2,362 new COVID-19 cases bringing the provincial total up to 504,533, including 8,431 deaths.

Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Ontario shutters outdoor amenities until at least June 2' COVID-19: Ontario shutters outdoor amenities until at least June 2
