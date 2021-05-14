Menu

Health

Another 3,000 new COVID-19 vaccinations in Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted May 14, 2021 2:38 pm
Despite requests from municipal leaders and public health experts to ease outdoor restrictions, Ontario is continuing to keep outdoor amenities closed. The decision is being panned by people who are already defying the current orders, who say the province hasn’t given them enough options to stay active.

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health says 130,437 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the region as of Friday morning.

This is an increase of 3,089 doses over what was reported the previous day.

Read more: Getting AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine was the right choice, Guelph’s public health unit says

Public health reports that 123,835 people have now been vaccinated, having received at least one dose, which translates into 48.5 per cent of the eligible population. The goal is to get to 75 per cent by June.

Anyone over the age of 12 can pre-register for a vaccination appointment on public health’s website.

Meanwhile, public health is reporting eight new cases of COVID-19 in Guelph on Friday, raising the city’s total case count to 4,206.

Active cases in the city fell by 12 from the previous day to 151 with another 20 recoveries.

The city’s resolved case count is at 4,017 and its COVID-19-related death toll of 38 remains unchanged. The latest death related to the virus was reported on May 7.

Two outbreaks, both declared on May 4 at Guelph General Hospital, continue after eight patients tested positive for the virus and one died.

Ontario government hopes to vaccinate kids aged 12 to 17 in June

In Wellington County, four new cases are being reported on Friday as its case count reaches 1,519.

Trending Stories

The number of active cases in the county has fallen by nine from the previous day to 63, with another 13 people recovering from COVID-19. Resolved cases have climbed to 1,420.

Wellington County’s COVID-19-related death toll of 36 remains unchanged. The latest death connected to the virus was reported on May 3.

Read more: Doug Ford extends Ontario’s stay-at-home order until June 2

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph’s case rate is at 82.4 per 100,000, while its test positivity rate is at 7.4 per cent.

There are 27 people with COVID-19 in a hospital within the health unit, including 10 in intensive care.

