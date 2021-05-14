Another 3,000 new COVID-19 vaccinations in Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph

Send this page to someone via email

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health says 130,437 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the region as of Friday morning.

This is an increase of 3,089 doses over what was reported the previous day.

Public health reports that 123,835 people have now been vaccinated, having received at least one dose, which translates into 48.5 per cent of the eligible population. The goal is to get to 75 per cent by June.

Anyone over the age of 12 can pre-register for a vaccination appointment on public health’s website.

Meanwhile, public health is reporting eight new cases of COVID-19 in Guelph on Friday, raising the city’s total case count to 4,206.

Active cases in the city fell by 12 from the previous day to 151 with another 20 recoveries.

The city’s resolved case count is at 4,017 and its COVID-19-related death toll of 38 remains unchanged. The latest death related to the virus was reported on May 7.

Two outbreaks, both declared on May 4 at Guelph General Hospital, continue after eight patients tested positive for the virus and one died.

In Wellington County, four new cases are being reported on Friday as its case count reaches 1,519.

The number of active cases in the county has fallen by nine from the previous day to 63, with another 13 people recovering from COVID-19. Resolved cases have climbed to 1,420.

Wellington County’s COVID-19-related death toll of 36 remains unchanged. The latest death connected to the virus was reported on May 3.

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph’s case rate is at 82.4 per 100,000, while its test positivity rate is at 7.4 per cent.

There are 27 people with COVID-19 in a hospital within the health unit, including 10 in intensive care.

