Former assistant dean at Oshawa Christian school faces sexual assault charge involving student

A Peterborough-area man faces a sexual assault charge in a case that involves a student at a private Christian school in Oshawa.

According to the Durham Regional Police Service, an underage girl was enrolled from 2018 to 2020 at a private Christian school where the man formerly worked as an assistant dean and recently retired.

Police allege the victim was sexually assaulted by the man at his residence. A timeline was not provided or the school identified.

The victim contacted police to report the incident. On Friday, police said their investigation led to an arrest.

John Alleyne, 65, of Douro First Line in Douro-Dummer Township, just northeast of Peterborough, was charged with sexual assault.

Police said Alleyne was also a deacon and elder in the Peterborough area. He also operated a youth homeless shelter/foster care centre called “H.E.Y. Project” out of his residence.

On Twitter and Facebook, the project was described as a non-profit, community-based initiative that aims to reach at-risk youth in Peterborough and surrounding counties.

“Investigators would like to ensure there are no other victims,” police said.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Det. Const. Dalziel of the DRPS’s major crime special victims unit at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5334.

Anonymous information can be sent to Durham Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online.

More to come.

