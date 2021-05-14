Guelph man charged with fraud over $5,000 in Listowel, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Provincial police have charged two men with fraud in the southwestern Ontario community of Listowel.

In a news release on Friday, OPP said its detachment was notified on April 28 of possible fraud at a bank on Main Street East.

Police allege two people went into the bank and tried to conduct a fraudulent transaction.

OPP arrested 23-year-old Jasvir Singh of Brampton and 23-year-old Simran Singh of Guelph. Both men have been charged with fraud over $5,000.

The accused have been released from custody and are scheduled to make a court appearance in Stratford at a later date.

Anyone with information into the investigation is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at -1800-222-8477.

Story continues below advertisement

1:53 Richmond Hill couple forced to reclaim damaged vehicle Richmond Hill couple forced to reclaim damaged vehicle