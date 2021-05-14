Menu

Crime

Guelph man charged with fraud over $5,000 in Listowel, Ont.

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted May 14, 2021 12:48 pm
An OPP detachment sign. View image in full screen
An OPP detachment sign. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Provincial police have charged two men with fraud in the southwestern Ontario community of Listowel.

In a news release on Friday, OPP said its detachment was notified on April 28 of possible fraud at a bank on Main Street East.

Police allege two people went into the bank and tried to conduct a fraudulent transaction.

Read more: G1 driver caught driving 68 km/h over speed limit, Guelph police say

OPP arrested 23-year-old Jasvir Singh of Brampton and 23-year-old Simran Singh of Guelph. Both men have been charged with fraud over $5,000.

The accused have been released from custody and are scheduled to make a court appearance in Stratford at a later date.

Anyone with information into the investigation is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at -1800-222-8477.

