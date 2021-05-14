Toronto releases new locations for speed cameras to issue tickets in June

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Toronto has, for the third time, moved its automated speed enforcement (ASE) cameras around the city to begin ticketing those driving faster than the speed limit in June.

From January to March, the 50 speed cameras issued a total of 81,557 fines in their previous locations; 28,231 tickets in January; 22,860 in February and 30,466 in March. Data for April will be released in the coming weeks, the City said.

In each of the first three months of 2021, the device on Sheppard Avenue East, west of Don Mills Road, issued the most tickets accounting for between 17 and 23 per cent of all fines.

“Sheppard Avenue East west of Don Mills Road is a wide arterial roadway with six lanes of traffic and a significant downhill slope,” the City said “It is also the ASE site with the highest daily traffic volume from the current round of locations.”

Story continues below advertisement

Fifty ASE cameras were installed, two per ward, across Toronto in community safety zones (near schools) and began issuing speeding tickets last summer.

Tickets through ASE cameras are fines only; no demerit points are issued. The fines are also billed and mailed to the registered vehicle owner, regardless of who was driving. The registered vehicle owner’s driving record will not be impacted through these tickets, the City said.

Now, the cameras will be relocated to new parts of the city for a third round. The cameras typically stay in the same area for about five months.

Warning signs have been placed at all new locations to warn drivers in advance, the City said.

Here are the new locations for the city’s automated speed enforcement cameras:

Martin Grove Road north of Garfella Drive (Etobicoke North) John Garland Boulevard near Kendleton Drive (Etobicoke North) The East Mall south of Capri Road (Etobicoke Centre) La Rose Avenue east of Griggsden Avenue (Etobicoke Centre) Algoma Street east of Royal York Road (Etobicoke-Lakeshore) Lake Shore Boulevard West near Twentieth Street (Etobicoke-Lakeshore) Windermere Avenue near St. Olave’s Road (Parkdale-High Park) Annette Street near Laws Street (Parkdale-High Park) Guestville Avenue near Dennis Avenue (York South-Weston) Culford Road north of Burr Avenue (York South-Weston) Wilson Avenue near 1196 Wilson Ave. (York Centre) Northover Street south of Sheppard Avenue West (York Centre) Shoreham Drive west of Gosford Boulevard (Humber River-Black Creek) Stong Court west of Driftwood Avenue (Humber River-Black Creek) Wilson Avenue west of Belgrave Avenue (Eglinton-Lawrence) Marlee Avenue south of Hillmount Avenue (Eglinton-Lawrence) Dufferin Street near Waterloo Avenue (Davenport) Concord Avenue north of College Street (Davenport) Dundas Street West near Augusta Avenue (Spadina-Fort York) The Esplanade east of Princess Street (Spadina-Fort York) Avenue Road near Macpherson Avenue (University-Rosedale) Clinton Street north of College Street (University-Rosedale) Davisville Avenue near Acacia Road (Toronto-St. Paul’s) Bansley Avenue south of Vaughan Road (Toronto-St. Paul’s) Homewood Avenue near Maitland Place (Toronto Centre) Parliament Street north of Oak Street (Toronto Centre) Greenwood Avenue south of Glebeholme Boulevard (Toronto-Danforth) Plains Road near Milton Road (Toronto-Danforth) Blythwood Road near Blyth Hill Road (Don Valley West) Leslie Street south of Lawrence Avenue East (Don Valley West) York Mills Road east of Rayoak Drive (Don Valley East) Grenoble Drive west of Spanbridge Road (Don Valley East) Van Horne Avenue west of Brian Drive (Don Valley North) Parkway Forest Drive near 25 Parkway Forest Drive (Don Valley North) Drewry Avenue east of Norwin Street (Willowdale) Ellerslie Avenue west of Diagonal Road (Willowdale) Victoria Park Avenue near Medonte Avenue (Beaches-East York) Secord Avenue near Palmer Avenue (Beaches-East York) Birchmount Road south of Sadler Drive (Scarborough Southwest) Bellamy Road South north of Kingston Road (Scarborough Southwest) Gilder Drive east of Midland Avenue (Scarborough Centre) Lawrence Avenue East west of Ben Stanton Boulevard (Scarborough Centre) Bamburgh Circle near 125 Bamburgh Circle (Scarborough-Agincourt) Chester Le Boulevard near Pettibone Square (Scarborough-Agincourt) Huntingwood Drive near Mollard Road (Scarborough North) Heather Road east of Glen Watford Drive (Scarborough North) Military Trail near 341 Military Trail (Scarborough-Guildwood) Gatesview Avenue east of Cedar Drive (Scarborough-Guildwood) Sewells Road west of Glenheather Terrace (Scarborough-Rouge Park) Centennial Road south of Cherrydale Court (Scarborough-Rouge Park)

2:08 Toronto speed cameras nab more than 20K speeders in month, 12 tickets to same vehicle Toronto speed cameras nab more than 20K speeders in month, 12 tickets to same vehicle – Sep 8, 2020