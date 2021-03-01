Speed camera in Toronto’s Mimico neighbourhood issues most tickets

The City of Toronto says an automated speed enforcement camera that was recently moved to a residential street next to a school in the Mimico neighbourhood issued the most fines for speeding.

Officials said between Dec. 1 and Dec. 31, the speed camera on Stanley Avenue in the Etobicoke-Lakeshore area issued 2,888 tickets or 13 per cent of all the fines issued.

A vehicle was caught on Stanley Avenue going 71 km/h in a 30 km/h zone, the highest speed noted, with a fine of $607.

Parallel to Stanley Avenue, on Mimico Avenue, the device there which is also in between two elementary schools caught 408 offenders — significantly less than on Stanley Avenue. The highest speed was clocked at 66 km/h in a 30 km/h zone with the highest fine at $532.

There were a total of 2,057 repeat offenders across all of the cameras in December, with one driver receiving 15 tickets for speeding on both Stanley Avenue and Mimico Avenue, which are also one-way streets.

Story continues below advertisement

Fifty ASE cameras were installed, two per ward, across Toronto in community safety zones (near schools) and began issuing speeding tickets last summer.

Tickets through ASE cameras are fines only; no demerit points are issued. The fines are also billed and mailed to the registered vehicle owner, regardless of who was driving. The registered vehicle owner’s driving record will not be impacted through these tickets, the city said.

The cameras were previously installed on different streets across Toronto but were moved in late November to new locations and began issuing tickets again Dec. 1. The city said from the first round of locations it noticed a steady decline in the number of tickets issued, as well as repeat offenders, as the months went on.

“Far too many drivers are speeding on our roads and our speed cameras are one way we are increasing enforcement to crack down on this dangerous behaviour and protect all road users including pedestrians and cyclists,” Mayor John Tory said.

“As evidenced by enforcement data for previous locations, Automated Speed Enforcement works in changing driver behaviour and reducing speeding incidents, and I am certain we will see this positive impact repeat itself wherever the speed cameras are placed.”

Story continues below advertisement

The owner of a vehicle travelling on McCowan Road, north of Kenhatch Boulevard in the Scarborough-North area was caught going 99 km/h — and was issued the highest fine of $718 out of all 50 cameras currently installed.

The City of Toronto said a total of 22,180 speeding tickets were mailed out to vehicle owners in the second round of locations within the first month of December.