Gananoque police advise caution after reported bear sighting

Gananoque police are asking residents to take extra care after a bear was reportedly seen in the town.

According to police, officers received a report of a bear sighting in the Victoria Avenue and Second Street area Friday morning.

Officers checked out the area to verify that the bear had left.

Police are now asking the public not to approach bears and use caution if spotted in the area.

Police also ask residents to be mindful of garbage being left out as it attracts wildlife.

Any further bear reports can be directed to the Ontario Bear Wise Program at 1-866-514-2327.

