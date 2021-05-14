Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Gananoque police advise caution after reported bear sighting

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted May 14, 2021 11:43 am
Gananoque police advise caution after a bear was reportedly seen in the town Friday morning.
Gananoque police advise caution after a bear was reportedly seen in the town Friday morning. Gananoque Police Service / Facebook

Gananoque police are asking residents to take extra care after a bear was reportedly seen in the town.

According to police, officers received a report of a bear sighting in the Victoria Avenue and Second Street area Friday morning.

Officers checked out the area to verify that the bear had left.

Trending Stories

Read more: Black bear seen roaming streets of Markham neighbourhood

Police are now asking the public not to approach bears and use caution if spotted in the area.

Police also ask residents to be mindful of garbage being left out as it attracts wildlife.

Any further bear reports can be directed to the Ontario Bear Wise Program at 1-866-514-2327.

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Bear tagGananoque tagbear sighting tagGananoque Police tagbear sighting eastern ontario tagbear sighting gan tagbear sighting gananoque taggananoque police bear tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers