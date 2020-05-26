Menu

Canada

Black bear seen roaming streets of Markham neighbourhood

By Jessica Patton Global News
Posted May 26, 2020 1:29 pm
Updated May 26, 2020 1:33 pm
Black bear spotted roaming Markham streets
WATCH ABOVE: Residents were in for a surprise when a black bear was spotted roaming a Markham neighbourhood on Monday.

Residents of a Markham neighbourhood were in for quite a surprise when a black bear was spotted casually walking down the street Monday night.

Surveillance video from the area shows a York Regional Police cruiser slowly following the bear as it continued its adventure in the neighbourhood.

“There were sightings of three bears in our quiet Markham neighbourhood earlier tonight!” said Farah Wadia on Twitter.

Wadia told Global News the bear was spotted on Saffron Street, near Bur Oak Avenue and Ninth Line at around 9:30 p.m.

READ MORE: Traffic cone used to free black bear trapped in vehicle in Trail, B.C.

The three videos posted to her Twitter is from a neighbour, Wadia said.

“I saw all these lights and quickly put on the house alarm,” she said. “I thought there might be someone dangerous in the area. I looked out the window and saw five SUV cop cars.”

“I texted my neighbour and she told me her husband saw a baby bear just strolling up Saffron.”

The Ministry of Natural Resources was notified.

York Regional PoliceYork Policebear sightingBlack Bear SightingBear Sighting MarkhamBlack Bear Markham
