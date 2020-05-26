Black bear seen roaming streets of Markham neighbourhood

Send this page to someone via email

Residents of a Markham neighbourhood were in for quite a surprise when a black bear was spotted casually walking down the street Monday night.

Surveillance video from the area shows a York Regional Police cruiser slowly following the bear as it continued its adventure in the neighbourhood.

“There were sightings of three bears in our quiet Markham neighbourhood earlier tonight!” said Farah Wadia on Twitter.

Wadia told Global News the bear was spotted on Saffron Street, near Bur Oak Avenue and Ninth Line at around 9:30 p.m.

The three videos posted to her Twitter is from a neighbour, Wadia said.

“I saw all these lights and quickly put on the house alarm,” she said. “I thought there might be someone dangerous in the area. I looked out the window and saw five SUV cop cars.”

Story continues below advertisement

“I texted my neighbour and she told me her husband saw a baby bear just strolling up Saffron.”

The Ministry of Natural Resources was notified.

There were sightings of 3 bears in our quiet Markham neighbourhood earlier tonight! 😨 Here’s some footage from a neighbour… @cityofmarkham @CP24 #bearsightings #blackbears 2/2 pic.twitter.com/vvUXVmvOAR — Farah Wadia (@mswadia) May 26, 2020

Story continues below advertisement