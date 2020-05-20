Traffic cone used to free black bear trapped in vehicle in Trail, B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP say they had to free a black bear trapped inside a vehicle in Trail, B.C., on Monday night.

The bear got into the unlocked car, parked in the 2100-block of Topping Street, and got stuck as the door closed shut behind it.

“The bear did considerable damage to the interior,” RCMP said in a statement.

RCMP used a traffic cone to open the door and allow the animal to escape.

The vehicle’s owner told police she had put her garbage in the trunk and was planning to put it out for pickup the next day.

RCMP remind the public to not leave garbage and other bear attractants inside their vehicles, and to always lock the doors to prevent theft “by bears and people.”

The BC Conservation Service was also notified about the incident.