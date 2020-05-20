Menu

Traffic cone used to free black bear trapped in vehicle in Trail, B.C.

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted May 20, 2020 1:31 pm
A black bear caused 'considerable damage' to a vehicle in Trail, B.C.
A black bear caused 'considerable damage' to a vehicle in Trail, B.C. RCMP

RCMP say they had to free a black bear trapped inside a vehicle in Trail, B.C., on Monday night.

The bear got into the unlocked car, parked in the 2100-block of Topping Street, and got stuck as the door closed shut behind it.

B.C. man surprised to find bear locked inside car
B.C. man surprised to find bear locked inside car

“The bear did considerable damage to the interior,” RCMP said in a statement.

RCMP used a traffic cone to open the door and allow the animal to escape.

READ MORE: ‘How does this even happen?’: Port Moody police find bear locked inside vehicle

The vehicle’s owner told police she had put her garbage in the trunk and was planning to put it out for pickup the next day.

RCMP remind the public to not leave garbage and other bear attractants inside their vehicles, and to always lock the doors to prevent theft “by bears and people.”

Story continues below advertisement

The BC Conservation Service was also notified about the incident.

