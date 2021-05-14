New $100M Bragg Creek development to feature hotel, condos and retail

Send this page to someone via email

Construction of a new $100-million large-scale development has been approved for Bragg Creek, Alta.

Called Gateway Village, the 12.6-acre mixed-use, resort-style development will be built in the centre of Bragg Creek between the Elbow River and Cowboy Trail.

It will include a 120-room boutique hotel, condos, townhouses, apartments and commercial amenities including the re-creation of the former Steak Pit Restaurant.

The developer says Gateway Village will provide a new lifestyle location to live, work, shop, dine and stay in Bragg Creek.

The land the development will be built on is owned by RJK Developments Ltd. and Richard Koetsier and will be developed by the company Koetsier serves as president for, Gateway Developments Ltd.

In his development plan, Koetsier explains the inspiration for the site came from necessity.

“With all of Bragg Creek’s natural beauty and charm, it is unfortunate it has always come up short, lacking overnight accommodations, multi-family residential, destination services and public amenities,” Koetsier said.

Speaking to Global News, Koetsier said the site is a piece of land “right in the heart of town” that “most people didn’t even know was there.”

“We’ll have the public space and the river frontage for everybody to enjoy,” Koetsier added. “I’m not really coming in and mowing down Bragg Creek and building something new, it’s taking this parcel of land that I’ve been able to put together and build the missing pieces.”

Kathleen Burke from the Bragg Creek Chamber of Commerce said she thinks the development will bring opportunity and diversity to the community.

“The businesses in and around Bragg Creek – both the home-based and the brick and mortar businesses – will have a tremendous opportunity to generate whatever it is they wish to generate.

"I think it will open many more opportunities for them than they could have taken advantage of previously."

The land where the development will sit was devastated by the flooding of the Elbow River in 2013. Since then, Koetsier has worked with the county and the province to enable the construction of a dyke to provide flood protection in the future.

In his development plan, Koetsier says Gateway Village is a culmination of his vision to revitalize Bragg Creek’s economy and recapture some of its old charm.

The hamlet of Bragg Creek is located about 20 kilometres west of Calgary.

– With files from Sarah Offin, Global News