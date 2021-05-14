Menu

Crime

Ottawa police looking for information about ‘targeted’ South Keys shooting

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted May 14, 2021 10:17 am
Ottawa police are asking the public for information about a shooting in South Keys early Friday morning. View image in full screen
Ottawa police are asking the public for information about a shooting in South Keys early Friday morning. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Ottawa police are investigating what they called a “targeted shooting” in South Keys early Friday.

Police say they were called to the 2500 block of Hunter’s Point Crescent just before 1 a.m. to respond to reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived, police say they found a 19-year-old man with a gunshot wound in the Bank street and Queensdale Avenue area.

Read more: Ottawa police lay charges in St-Laurent parking lot shooting

He was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police believe the man was specifically targeted, and are looking to speak with anyone who may have information about the shooting.

Police ask anyone with information to contact the Ottawa guns and gangs unit at 613-236-1222 ext. 5050. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 or by visiting crimestoppers.ca.

Advertisement
