Ottawa police looking for information about ‘targeted’ South Keys shooting

Send this page to someone via email

Ottawa police are investigating what they called a “targeted shooting” in South Keys early Friday.

Police say they were called to the 2500 block of Hunter’s Point Crescent just before 1 a.m. to respond to reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived, police say they found a 19-year-old man with a gunshot wound in the Bank street and Queensdale Avenue area.

He was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police believe the man was specifically targeted, and are looking to speak with anyone who may have information about the shooting.

Police ask anyone with information to contact the Ottawa guns and gangs unit at 613-236-1222 ext. 5050. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 or by visiting crimestoppers.ca.

Advertisement