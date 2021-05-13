More fire and travel restrictions in place in Manitoba as wildfires burn

Send this page to someone via email

With dry conditions continuing in Manitoba and wildfires burning out of control, the province has announced further fire and travel restrictions.

Backcountry trails and water routes in all provincial parks south of the 53rd parallel are closed to public access including for hiking, equestrian, mountain biking and motorized vehicles.

Level 2 restrictions are now in place for nine areas:

Eastern Manitoba (Areas 1-4) (PR 302 at the U.S. border north to PTH 12 and along the eastern shore of Lake Winnipeg to Poplar River and all the way east to the Ontario border)

Interlake (Area 5) West Boundary – PTH 6, Lake St. Martin/Dogskin River

North Boundary – Dauphin River to Berens River

East Boundary – Lake Winnipeg (east shore)

South Boundary – PR 325 to PR 234 to PTH 8 (including Hecla and Black Islands)

Southwest (Areas 6 and 7)

Turtle Mountain Provincial Park, Provincial Forest and Periphery area

Spruce Woods Provincial Park, Provincial Forest and Periphery area

Lauderhills Wildlife Management Area

Western (Area 8 and 9)

West Boundary – PTH 10 and PR 268

North Boundary – Lake Winnipegosis (north shore) to PR 327 to Cedar Lake (south shore) to Lake Winnipeg (north shore)

East Boundary – Lake Winnipeg (east shore)

South Boundary – PR 271 to Lake Winnipegosis (south Shore) to Lake Manitoba (north shore) to Lake St. Martin/Dauphin River and Dauphin River

Duck Mountains Provincial Forest and Provincial Park.

The Level 2 restrictions mean campfires and motorized backcountry travel is prohibited.

Wildfire update

The province says six wildfires are burning out of control in Manitoba including two in the southeastern part of the province.

As of Thursday afternoon, a fire in the RM of Piney had grown to around 1800 hectares or about the size of more than 3300 football fields while a Whiteshell fire, near Falcon Lake was at about 50 hectares, or around 93 football fields.

“We’re seeing extreme fire behaviour and the danger levels are at that level right across the province,” Dave Schafer, director of the Manitoba Wildfire Service said.

While an investigation is underway, Shafer believes the fires were caused by humans.

He says water bombers from Manitoba and Ontario have been active in the Whiteshell and crews from Quebec could be called in soon.