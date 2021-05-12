Crews battle wildfire in Manitoba’s Whiteshell

Send this page to someone via email

Crews were busy fighting a wildfire in Manitoba’s Whiteshell, near Falcon Lake, Wednesday afternoon.

In a tweet sent shortly after 4 p.m. the Manitoba Wildfire Service asked the public to avoid the area, specifically around Toniata, roughly 139 km southeast of Winnipeg, near the Ontario border.

“Crews are battling a fire and need to keep roads clear and people safe,” the tweet reads in part.

“Fire risk is high in MB, please be cautious and help prevent fires.”

MB Wildfire Service is asking the public to avoid the south Whiteshell, specifically around Toniata at this time. Crews are battling a fire and need to keep roads clear and people safe. Fire risk is high in MB, please be cautious and help prevent fires. https://t.co/5vJ6dIUoIO pic.twitter.com/4bvInsL3ac — Manitoba Government (@MBGov) May 12, 2021

A provincial spokesperson tells Global News the fire is approximately 30-40 hectares.

They said the Southeast Whiteshell Fire Department, four wildfire service crews, as well as water bombers from Manitoba and Ontario are working in the area.

"All efforts are being made to protect buildings, trailers and cottages in the area," the spokesperson said.

There was no immediate word on how or when the fire started. There’s also been no word on any injuries.

Burning restrictions are in place around much of southern Manitoba and a senior climatologist for Environment Canada told CJOB 680 this week a dry spell in Manitoba “could very well be the most important weather disaster in Canada this year.”

–With files from Kevin Hirschfield

