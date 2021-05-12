Menu

Canada

Crews battle wildfire in Manitoba’s Whiteshell

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted May 12, 2021 6:05 pm
Crews were battling a wildfire in Manitoba's southern Whiteshell, near Falcon Lake, Wednesday. View image in full screen
Crews were battling a wildfire in Manitoba's southern Whiteshell, near Falcon Lake, Wednesday. Submitted photo/Edna Blunt

Crews were busy fighting a wildfire in Manitoba’s Whiteshell, near Falcon Lake, Wednesday afternoon.

In a tweet sent shortly after 4 p.m. the Manitoba Wildfire Service asked the public to avoid the area, specifically around Toniata, roughly 139 km southeast of Winnipeg, near the Ontario border.

Read more: Dry conditions keep Winnipeg fire crews busy as city reports multiple blazes

“Crews are battling a fire and need to keep roads clear and people safe,” the tweet reads in part.

“Fire risk is high in MB, please be cautious and help prevent fires.”

Story continues below advertisement

A provincial spokesperson tells Global News the fire is approximately 30-40 hectares.

They said the Southeast Whiteshell Fire Department, four wildfire service crews, as well as water bombers from Manitoba and Ontario are working in the area.

“All efforts are being made to protect buildings, trailers and cottages in the area,” the spokesperson said.

Read more: Manitoba’s fire situation could be Canada’s most significant weather disaster of 2021, says climatologist

There was no immediate word on how or when the fire started. There’s also been no word on any injuries.

Burning restrictions are in place around much of southern Manitoba and a senior climatologist for Environment Canada told CJOB 680 this week a dry spell in Manitoba “could very well be the most important weather disaster in Canada this year.”

–With files from Kevin Hirschfield

Click to play video: 'RM of Piney declares state of emergency' RM of Piney declares state of emergency
RM of Piney declares state of emergency
