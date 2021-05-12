Crews battle wildfire in Manitoba’s Whiteshell

Crews were busy fighting a wildfire in Manitoba’s Whiteshell, near Falcon Lake, Wednesday afternoon.
In a tweet sent shortly after 4 p.m. the Manitoba Wildfire Service asked the public to avoid the area, specifically around Toniata, roughly 139 km southeast of Winnipeg, near the Ontario border.
“Crews are battling a fire and need to keep roads clear and people safe,” the tweet reads in part.
“Fire risk is high in MB, please be cautious and help prevent fires.”
A provincial spokesperson tells Global News the fire is approximately 30-40 hectares.
They said the Southeast Whiteshell Fire Department, four wildfire service crews, as well as water bombers from Manitoba and Ontario are working in the area.
Read more: Manitoba’s fire situation could be Canada’s most significant weather disaster of 2021, says climatologist
There was no immediate word on how or when the fire started. There’s also been no word on any injuries.
Burning restrictions are in place around much of southern Manitoba and a senior climatologist for Environment Canada told CJOB 680 this week a dry spell in Manitoba “could very well be the most important weather disaster in Canada this year.”
–With files from Kevin Hirschfield
Comments