London police stop hundreds of drivers in anti-racing and noise initiative

Send this page to someone via email

London police are cracking down on racers and loud mufflers, laying over 200 charges under the Highway Traffic Act in less than two weeks.

Between April 21 and May 2, the London Police Service traffic management unit (TMU) has been working to educate drivers on speeding and noise violations as well as enforcing the rules around these issues throughout London.

As a result of the traffic initiative, police say they stopped a number of vehicles for speeding or having a modified or excessively loud exhaust system.

In total, police say officers laid 115 charges for no muffler or an improper muffler, 103 charges for speeding, 35 charges for causing noise likely to disturb, as well as several other charges for unnecessary noise and stunt driving.

Story continues below advertisement

Following the initiative, police are reminding drivers to slow down and reminding vehicle owners to repair modified exhaust systems and avoid using devices to alter or increase the sound of their vehicles.