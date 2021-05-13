Simcoe County to roll out new automated cart system for curbside waste collection

Send this page to someone via email

The County of Simcoe will be rolling out a new automated cart system for curbside waste collection beginning on Nov. 1.

The new system is meant to provide an enhanced way for residents to manage their waste each week.

“We’re confident that residents will find the easy-to-wheel carts to be a far more convenient solution than carrying and storing multiple bags, containers and open bins each week,” Simcoe County warden George Cornell said in a statement Thursday.

“We know that the switch to bi-weekly collections in early 2020 was challenging for residents, and with increased vertical storage, the cart system will be a significant improvement.”

Between August and October, county officials say eligible locations will receive three complimentary carts — one for garbage, one for recycling and another for organics — and instructions for the new system.

Then, beginning on Nov. 1, the new collection provider Miller Waste Services will start collecting curbside waste through the automated system.

Starting Nov. 1, residents’ collection days and times may also change, although garbage and recycling will still be collected biweekly and organics will still be collected weekly. Beginning the same date, the county will also move to a four-day collection schedule.

The changes don’t apply to Barrie and Orillia.

More information about the new waste collection system can be found on the county’s website.