Simcoe County to make changes to curbside waste collection

Simcoe County is changing its curbside waste collection programs in February to make pickup schedules more consistent and predictable.

Beginning Feb. 3, 2020, garbage and recycling collection will occur on alternating weeks, while green bin collection will continue every week.

“Resolving the impacts to waste collections and restoring consistency and predictability to pickup schedules are top priorities for county council and our staff,” Simcoe County Warden George Cornell said in a statement.

“We sincerely apologize for the delays that our residents have experienced for the last few months, and these changes will assist our contractor with their staffing challenges by reducing the number of drivers required each day.”

During the week of Feb. 3 to 7, garbage and green bins will be collected. The following week, from Feb. 10 to 14, recycling and green bins will be collected.

According to the county, waste collection will alternate on that schedule moving forward. Collection days won’t change, but collection times will be adjusted.

Officials are reminding residents to have waste materials out on their curbs by 7 a.m. on their regular collection day.

“This transition will … mitigate the need to increase our costs for alternate solutions, benefit the environment and help restore confidence that your waste materials will be collected on schedule,” Cornell said in the statement.

County officials say residents can set out two bags of garbage every other week and that recycling no longer needs to be separated into different bins. Excess recyclables can be placed in bins, cardboard boxes or see-through plastic bags, officials add.

According to county officials, the changes in waste collection will also “help lead to long-term environmental benefits, encourage residents to positively adjust their waste habits and control costs.”

To support the waste collection changes, a voucher for a free blue bin will be mailed to residents. One voucher per household can be redeemed at county waste management facilities until Feb. 28.

The changes do not apply to Barrie and Orillia.

