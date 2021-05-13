Menu

Canada

Moncton man asks province to help pay for skin removal surgery after dramatic weight loss

By Shelley Steeves Global News
Posted May 13, 2021 4:23 pm
Connor Terry of Moncton lost 225 pounds . View image in full screen
Connor Terry of Moncton lost 225 pounds . Shelley Steeves/Global News

A young Moncton man on a weight loss journey who has lost half of his body weight is looking to the province for support in the final stages of his transformation.

At one point weighing 435 lbs., 22-year-old Connor Terry of Moncton has lost a staggering 225 of that over the past two years.

Connor Terry before losing 225 pounds View image in full screen
Connor Terry before losing 225 pounds. Connor Terry

“I basically halved myself off”, said Terry.

He said that he lost the weight by changing his diet and hitting the gym and his now training as a powerlifter. He said that he hopes to represent his country one day.

“My big goal is to be able to qualify and kind of go up the ranks for it to qualify for Team Canada,” he said.

However, before he makes it to the big stage, he said that he was hoping to get support from the province to have the excess skin left behind on his abdomen and back following his weight loss surgically removed.

Connor Terry View image in full screen
Connor Terry. Connor Terry

But he said he discovered that skin removal surgery following significant weight loss is not covered by Medicare in New Brunswick.

“It was a little bit of a burn to me because you work really for something, and at that point, it is not cosmetic … it is quality of life at this point,” he said.

He said the leftover skin gets caught up, causing bruising, and he wants it gone for good.

“I will also need it on my back, too, because where I was so big it pushed on each side of my body”, he said.

The procedure will cost about $20,000, said Terry, who is trying to raise the funds on his own through a GoFundMe campaign. So far, he said, he has managed to raise $4,000.

After losing so much weight, Terry said that his overall health has improved dramatically and he’ll like to be less of a burden on the health-care system, which is why he says the province should be rewarding people who are proactive about their health.

“There would be an incentive for people to actually want to do something healthy for themselves”

According to the province, the procedure, “would only be covered if considered medically necessary,” said Marla MacInnis, a spokesperson for the New Brunswick Department of Health

Terry said that having the surgery is not about improving his appearance, it’s about bettering his quality of life.

“It is not something esthetic to me it is for my life now,” he said.

