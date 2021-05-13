‘F— your Chinese mother’: Man wanted for hurling anti-Asian slurs at B.C. drive-thru

Send this page to someone via email

WARNING: Some details in this story might be disturbing to readers. Discretion is advised.

Richmond RCMP officers are hoping the public can help them identify a man responsible for what they are calling a “hate incident” at a fast-food drive-thru.

Police said the man was standing near the drive-thru window of a Burger King in Ironwood Plaza on May 1 when he approached a family in an SUV and began yelling at them.

A bystander intervened, police said, asking the man to leave, and the suspect started hurling anti-Asian slurs at him.

Police only learned of the incident after a video of the interaction began circulating on social media two days later.

In the video, which was shared from a dashcam, the bystander can be heard telling the suspect to “get the f— out of here.”

The suspect then yells at the bystander, saying “F— you m———-r. F— your f—— Chinese mother!”

Mounties are now asking the suspect involved to come forward.

“Richmond RCMP is committed to giving hate crimes, and other hate incidents where hateful language is used, our fullest attention and oversight,” Cpl. Ian Henderson said in a release on Thursday. “But to do a fulsome investigation, we need people to report these incidents immediately.

The suspect is described as Caucasian, 5-feet-6-inches tall with a heavy build, short grey hair and a partial beard.

He was wearing a grey, long-sleeved shirt, blue jeans and black-rimmed glasses at the time, police said.

View image in full screen Do you know this man? Richmond RCMP would like to speak to him. Richmond RCMP

Anyone who knows the man’s identity, who witnessed the incident, or who has photos or video of this incident, is asked to contact the Richmond RCMP at 604-278-1212, quoting file number 21-11759, or to contact CrimeStoppers.

