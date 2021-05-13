Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

‘F— your Chinese mother’: Man wanted for hurling anti-Asian slurs at B.C. drive-thru

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted May 13, 2021 4:39 pm
Click to play video: 'Richmond RCMP ask for public’s help identifying suspect accused of anti-Asian hate' Richmond RCMP ask for public’s help identifying suspect accused of anti-Asian hate
WATCH: Richmond RCMP are looking to identify a man accused of anti-Asian racism at a Burger King drive-thru.

WARNING: Some details in this story might be disturbing to readers. Discretion is advised.

Richmond RCMP officers are hoping the public can help them identify a man responsible for what they are calling a “hate incident” at a fast-food drive-thru.

Police said the man was standing near the drive-thru window of a Burger King in Ironwood Plaza on May 1 when he approached a family in an SUV and began yelling at them.

A bystander intervened, police said, asking the man to leave, and the suspect started hurling anti-Asian slurs at him.

Read more: ‘They’ve mistaken our silence for compliance’: Powerful PSA on anti-Asian racism released

Police only learned of the incident after a video of the interaction began circulating on social media two days later.

Story continues below advertisement

In the video, which was shared from a dashcam, the bystander can be heard telling the suspect to “get the f— out of here.”

The suspect then yells at the bystander, saying “F— you m———-r. F— your f—— Chinese mother!”

Mounties are now asking the suspect involved to come forward.

Click to play video: 'Powerful campaign targets anti-Asian racism' Powerful campaign targets anti-Asian racism
Powerful campaign targets anti-Asian racism

“Richmond RCMP is committed to giving hate crimes, and other hate incidents where hateful language is used, our fullest attention and oversight,” Cpl. Ian Henderson said in a release on Thursday. “But to do a fulsome investigation, we need people to report these incidents immediately.

Trending Stories

“We need people to call us immediately, before posting video of hate crimes or hate incidents online.”

Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "We need people to call us immediately, before posting video of hate crimes or hate incidents online."

The suspect is described as Caucasian, 5-feet-6-inches tall with a heavy build, short grey hair and a partial beard.

Story continues below advertisement

He was wearing a grey, long-sleeved shirt, blue jeans and black-rimmed glasses at the time, police said.

Do you know this man? Richmond RCMP would like to speak to him. View image in full screen
Do you know this man? Richmond RCMP would like to speak to him. Richmond RCMP

Anyone who knows the man’s identity, who witnessed the incident, or who has photos or video of this incident, is asked to contact the Richmond RCMP at 604-278-1212, quoting file number 21-11759, or to contact CrimeStoppers.

Click to play video: 'Hidden Hate: Anti-Asian Racism | Global News special' Hidden Hate: Anti-Asian Racism | Global News special
Hidden Hate: Anti-Asian Racism | Global News special – Apr 24, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Richmond tagHate Crime tagRichmond RCMP tagAnti-Asian Hate Crime taganti-asian slurs tagRichmond Hate Crime tagBurger King hate crime tagBurger King Ironwood Richmond tagHate incident Richmond tagRichmond anti-Asian hate crime tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers