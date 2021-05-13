Menu

Canada

Calgary Comic and Entertainment Expo 2021 postponed amid COVID-19

By Melissa Gilligan Global News
Posted May 13, 2021 2:17 pm
Images from the 2018 Calgary Expo. This 2021 event is being postponed, organizers say. View image in full screen
Images from the 2018 Calgary Expo. This 2021 event is being postponed, organizers say. Bruce Aalhus / Global News

Organizers of the Calgary Comic and Entertainment Expo say the 2021 event won’t be held in July and August as planned.

A statement on the Calgary Expo website explains organizers are “looking at other options to get you to an event this year.”

“Things change quickly and even though we’re in the final stretch, our community’s safety is our top priority.”

Read more: Shaw Charity Classic returns to Calgary for summer 2021

Organizers say they are working with the provincial and municipal governments, but believe there’s a better chance of the event going ahead this year if they postpone it.

Calgary Expo says would-be attendees who have already purchased tickets to the 2021 event — which was supposed to be held from July 30 to Aug. 2 — don’t have to do anything just yet.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

“We will have a bunch of options for you to choose from including transferring your tickets to an event this year, next year, or getting a refund.”

Read more: COVID-19: Calgary Stampede emphasizes physical distancing as 2021 plans ramp up

An announcement on the next steps for ticket holders is expected next month.

“These are unpredictable and challenging times, but when it’s safe for Calgary Expo to return we will be back with a bang.”

