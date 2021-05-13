Calgary Comic and Entertainment Expo 2021 postponed amid COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

Organizers of the Calgary Comic and Entertainment Expo say the 2021 event won’t be held in July and August as planned.

A statement on the Calgary Expo website explains organizers are “looking at other options to get you to an event this year.”

“Things change quickly and even though we’re in the final stretch, our community’s safety is our top priority.”

Organizers say they are working with the provincial and municipal governments, but believe there’s a better chance of the event going ahead this year if they postpone it.

Calgary Expo says would-be attendees who have already purchased tickets to the 2021 event — which was supposed to be held from July 30 to Aug. 2 — don’t have to do anything just yet.

“We will have a bunch of options for you to choose from including transferring your tickets to an event this year, next year, or getting a refund.”

An announcement on the next steps for ticket holders is expected next month.

“These are unpredictable and challenging times, but when it’s safe for Calgary Expo to return we will be back with a bang.”