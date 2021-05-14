Menu

Traffic

Most residential and downtown roads in Edmonton moving to 40 km/h in August

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted May 14, 2021 1:21 pm
Click to play video: 'Edmonton city councillors move to reduce residential speed limit to 40 km/h' Edmonton city councillors move to reduce residential speed limit to 40 km/h
Edmonton city councillors have decided that it's time for Edmontonians to slow down. As Nicole Stillger reports, on Wednesday they voted to lower speed limits on residential streets . – Mar 11, 2020

Starting this August, the city-wide default speed limit in Edmonton will be 40 km/h. If you don’t see a speed limit sign on a residential road, the speed limit will be 40 km/h.

This change includes most residential and downtown roads, including Jasper Avenue, and sections of Whyte Avenue and Saskatchewan Drive.

The speed limit change is expected to take effect this August. The implementation date will be announced in July.

Read more: Edmonton’s default residential speed limit lowering to 40 km/h next summer

City council voted on this switch in November 2020.

“Safe and livable streets help us reach Edmonton’s goal of Vision Zero to eliminate serious injuries and fatalities on our streets by 2032,” said Jessica Lamarre, director of Safe Mobility.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Edmonton councillors vote for default 40 km/h residential speed limit

“The 40km/h default speed limit is critical to achieving Vision Zero and helps us make our streets calmer, quieter, and more enjoyable at the same time.

The city has created an interactive map that shows which roads will have the new 40 km/h speed limit.

Click to play video: 'Councillors debate default residential speed limit of 30 or 40 km/h' Councillors debate default residential speed limit of 30 or 40 km/h
Councillors debate default residential speed limit of 30 or 40 km/h – Mar 20, 2019
