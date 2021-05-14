Most residential and downtown roads in Edmonton moving to 40 km/h in August

Send this page to someone via email

Starting this August, the city-wide default speed limit in Edmonton will be 40 km/h. If you don’t see a speed limit sign on a residential road, the speed limit will be 40 km/h.

This change includes most residential and downtown roads, including Jasper Avenue, and sections of Whyte Avenue and Saskatchewan Drive.

The speed limit change is expected to take effect this August. The implementation date will be announced in July.

City council voted on this switch in November 2020.

“Safe and livable streets help us reach Edmonton’s goal of Vision Zero to eliminate serious injuries and fatalities on our streets by 2032,” said Jessica Lamarre, director of Safe Mobility.

Story continues below advertisement

“The 40km/h default speed limit is critical to achieving Vision Zero and helps us make our streets calmer, quieter, and more enjoyable at the same time.

The city has created an interactive map that shows which roads will have the new 40 km/h speed limit.

1:55 Councillors debate default residential speed limit of 30 or 40 km/h Councillors debate default residential speed limit of 30 or 40 km/h – Mar 20, 2019