Father’s day raffle fundraiser has private Prairie Lily cruise up for grabs

The Prairie Lily Riverboat and Shakespeare on the Saskatchewan have teamed up with their latest fundraiser.

The Father’s Day Cruise Raffle fundraiser’s goal is to help out the Shakespeare group with their summer performances in case full capacities of people aren’t allowed in the seats.

“Neighbours help neighbours,” said Prairie Lily co-owner Joan Steckhan. “The Shakespeare and the Prairie Lily have had a tough time. We thought if we had the opportunity to help them raise a little money it makes sense for both of us. We want them to sustain.”

The prize for the winner and perhaps their dad is a scenic 1.5-hour ride along with family and friends (up to 24) on the Prairie Lily while following SHA safety guidelines for COVID-19.

Shakespeare on the Saskatchewan director of marketing and development Alan Long says this is something for the people to look forward to this spring with the money raised going to a good cause.

“The funds will help us stage a performance in the summer,” said Long. “This is a great way to raise a little extra money. Actors and stage managers, theater designers, they have all been out of work for a long time now,” he said.

Tickets are one for $10 or three for $20 and can be purchased online at the following link.

The raffle runs until June 10.

The cruise date is between June 17-20.

Steckhan adds the aim is to be sailing by the end of June.