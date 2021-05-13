Fire at abandoned house in Primrose, Ont., considered ‘suspicious’: police

A fire at an abandoned house in Primrose, Ont., has been deemed suspicious, Dufferin OPP say.
At about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, fire crews and police attended the blaze, which took place on Highway 10 between Highway 89 and 30th Sideroad.
Highway 10 was shut down for about five hours while firefighters extinguished the blaze.
Police say no injuries were reported.
The Shelburne and District Fire Department will continue to investigate.
