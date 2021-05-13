Fire at abandoned house in Primrose, Ont., considered ‘suspicious’: police

Send this page to someone via email

A fire at an abandoned house in Primrose, Ont., has been deemed suspicious, Dufferin OPP say.

At about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, fire crews and police attended the blaze, which took place on Highway 10 between Highway 89 and 30th Sideroad.

Highway 10 was shut down for about five hours while firefighters extinguished the blaze.

Hey 10 closed at Primrose for structure fire. Vacant house. Exterior defensive attack. pic.twitter.com/1W6ORmmpN0 — Shelburne & District Fire Department (@ShelburneONFD) May 12, 2021

Police say no injuries were reported.

The Shelburne and District Fire Department will continue to investigate.