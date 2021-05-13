Menu

Crime

Kingston police actively searching for stabbing suspect

By Aryn Strickland Global News
Posted May 13, 2021 11:32 am
Kingston Police are actively searching for 40-year-old Laura Judge wanted for a stabbing in the city's North End Thursday morning.
Kingston police are actively pursuing a suspect in an attempted murder in the city’s north end Thursday morning.

Officers are seeking to arrest 40-year-old Laura Judge following stabbing of a man at an apartment building at 37 Cassidy Street shortly after 10 a.m.

According to police, when they arrived on scene a man was found suffering from serious stab wounds. He was later transported to hospital.

Trending Stories

Police say Judge fled the area on foot and is currently at large. According to police she is potentially armed.

The Kingston Police K9 Unit are attempting a track to locate Judge and say they do not want contamination of any potential tracks, so they are asking the public to avoid the area.

Police ask nearby residents to secure their doors and windows until further updates can be provided.

If she is seen, please call 911 immediately and do not approach her.

