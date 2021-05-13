Menu

Crime

New posters in Hope, B.C., plead for information about Trina Hunt

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted May 13, 2021 11:45 am
A still image from a video posted by supporters of Trina Hunt, who has been missing since Jan. 18. View image in full screen
A still image from a video posted by supporters of Trina Hunt, who has been missing since Jan. 18. Global News

Editor’s Note: An earlier version of the story incorrectly stated the family of Trina Hunt was behind the poster campaign. 

A poster campaign is underway asking for information as police continue to investigate the death of Trina Hunt.

A local group has posted the public requests around the Hope area, where Hunt’s body was found, aiming to find any witness who might have seen anything that might help the investigation.

Read more: ‘An amazing woman’: Memorial grows outside Trina Hunt’s home following news of homicide

Hunt, 48, was last seen on Jan. 18. According to police, her husband, Iain, was the last to see her at their Port Moody home that morning before he left for work.

A large search was launched, but her remains were eventually discovered on March 29.

Police had initially said foul play was not suspected, but once her remains were found, said her death was being investigated as a homicide.

So far, police have not alleged wrongdoing against anyone. No charges have been laid.

Click to play video: 'Friends, strangers come to pay respects after missing Port Moody woman found dead' Friends, strangers come to pay respects after missing Port Moody woman found dead
Friends, strangers come to pay respects after missing Port Moody woman found dead – May 3, 2021

Speaking to Global News this week, Hunt’s cousin-in-law, Stephanie Ibbott, pleaded with whoever is responsible to turn themselves in.

“The person that did this needs to come forward and they need to put an end to this because they’re not going to escape it,” she said.

“It’s time to put an end to the suffering, the indignity done to Trina. It’s time to come forward and to do the right thing.”

– with files from Rumina Daya and Amy Judd

