Health

Manitoba First Nation locks down for 30 days as part of COVID-19 battle

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted May 13, 2021 10:58 am
Sagkeeng First Nation. View image in full screen
Sagkeeng First Nation. Submitted.

A Manitoba First Nation is locking down the community in an effort to reduce COVID-19 cases.

Sagkeeng First Nation, 120 km north of Winnipeg, announced Wednesday it will be locking down for 30 days and restricting access to and within the community until June 14.

Read more: Thompson teachers, first responders get COVID-19 vaccine thanks to Manitoba First Nation

While the community is locked down, essential businesses will be able to open from 10 a.m to 6 p.m., and those who need to work will require a pass to allow them to move around the community.

Education in Sagkeeng has moved to remote learning, and anyone with a medical appointment outside the community will need to show medical documentation before being allowed to leave or re-enter.

Click to play video: 'Sagkeeng First Nation making sure vaccines not wasted' Sagkeeng First Nation making sure vaccines not wasted
Sagkeeng First Nation making sure vaccines not wasted – Apr 29, 2021
