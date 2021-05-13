Police respond to serious crash southwest of London

Emergency crews were on scene of a serious crash southwest of London for several hours Wednesday evening.
According to provincial police, crews were called to Longwoods Road and Hagerty Road in Wardsville just before 7 p.m. Wednesday after a pick-up truck and car collided.
There is no word on any injuries or charges in relation to collision.
Middlesex OPP had closed the intersection in all directions at Longwoods Road for several hours Wednesday night, reopening the roadway shortly after 1 a.m. Thursday.
More information is expected from police on Thursday.
