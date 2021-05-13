Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Police respond to serious crash southwest of London

By Jake Jeffrey Global News
Posted May 13, 2021 7:42 am
Ontario Provincial Police OPP cruiser stock. View image in full screen
Ontario Provincial Police OPP cruiser stock. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Emergency crews were on scene of a serious crash southwest of London for several hours Wednesday evening.

According to provincial police, crews were called to Longwoods Road and Hagerty Road in Wardsville just before 7 p.m. Wednesday after a pick-up truck and car collided.

There is no word on any injuries or charges in relation to collision.

Trending Stories

Read more: London, Ont., man arrested in connection to downtown arson investigation

Middlesex OPP had closed the intersection in all directions at Longwoods Road for several hours Wednesday night, reopening the roadway shortly after 1 a.m. Thursday.

More information is expected from police on Thursday.

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Ontario tagLondon tagOPP tagEMS tagMiddlesex County tag911 tagmiddlesex opp tagLongwoods Road tagWardsville crash taglongwoods hagerty crash tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers