London, Ont., man arrested in connection to downtown arson investigation

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A 28-year-old London, Ont., man is facing charges for arson after a fire broke out in a vacant building in downtown London.

On Tuesday at around 2:30 p.m. emergency crews responded to a fire inside a vacant building located in the 700-block of King Street.

The London Fire Department was able to put out the fire, and there were no reported injuries.

The fire was then deemed suspicious and investigated by the LPS Street Crime Unit in conjunction with the London Fire Department Inspector.

Police say a suspect was arrested nearby and charged with two offences.

A 28-year-old London man is charged with arson causing damage to property and breaking and entering.

Story continues below advertisement

The damage estimate is unknown, however, police say the fire was contained to a small area within the building.

The investigation is ongoing and police are asking anyone with information bout this incident to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).