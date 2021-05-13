Menu

Health

Ontario residents 40 and older can book COVID-19 vaccines

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 13, 2021 6:07 am
Click to play video: 'More than half of Ontario adults have received at least 1st COVID-19 vaccine dose: health minister' More than half of Ontario adults have received at least 1st COVID-19 vaccine dose: health minister
WATCH ABOVE: More than half of Ontario adults have received at least 1st COVID-19 vaccine dose: health minister.

TORONTO — Ontarians aged 40 and older can book COVID-19 vaccine appointments across the province today.

The province is opening eligibility to the age cohort through its vaccine booking portal.

People in their 40s could previously take Oxford-AstraZeneca shots at pharmacies and they can now book at other clinics.

Read more: Ontario expands COVID vaccine eligibility to 40+, more people who cannot work from home

The province stopped giving first doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine this week, citing risk of a rare but serious blood clot linked to the shot.

People with at-risk health conditions and more people who can’t work from home also became eligible to book shots this week.

The province is expecting millions of vaccines in the coming weeks and is aiming to get first shots to 65 per cent of adults by the end of May.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
