Health

Ontario expected to expand COVID-19 vaccine eligibility again

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 10, 2021 6:08 am
Ontario is expected to lower the age of COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to 40 across the province this week as it continues to expand its rollout.

The province is also due to begin vaccinating people with health conditions deemed “at risk.”

They include people with heart disease, diabetes, most types of cancer and dementia.

Read more: Ontario government officially expands COVID-19 vaccines to 18+ at select pharmacies in hot spots

Half of vaccine supply is being diverted to COVID-19 hot spots this week, based on the recommendation of the province’s scientific advisers.

Starting next week, vaccines are set to be distributed per capita once again.

Over the weekend, hundreds of pharmacies in COVID-19 hot spots began offering Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna shots to people aged 18 and over.

